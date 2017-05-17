Rusev On Missing Tonight’s SmackDown, New Vignette For Lana’s Debut

– Below is the latest vignette for Lana’s WWE SmackDown debut. There’s still no official date for her debut but she just spent the past month training at the WWE Performance Center and has been working weekend WWE NXT live events. Our NXT correspondent has noted that Lana continues to improve.

– Rusev did not make his WWE SmackDown debut on tonight’s show after being advertised by the WWE website. It appears is absence was a late decision as WWE’s SmackDown Five-Point preview issued earlier had him listed.

Rusev tweeted the following on missing the show, saying he was at the Nashville Predators NHL game instead:

Sorry #SmackDownLIVE I had to make the @PredsNHL game. See you when I see you. — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 17, 2017

Below is last week’s announcement on Rusev’s return set for tonight’s episode. No word yet on why he didn’t appear tonight or when he will make his return but we will keep you updated.