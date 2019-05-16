The Undertaker reportedly told Rusev that he was impressed with his performance and that he’s really good, after their Casket Match at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia in 2018. Taker won that match.

Rusev spoke about the Casket Match in a new interview interview with Express UK.

“It was fine, it was fun working with him,” Rusev said of The Dead Man. “It’s not like I have a checklist, but I got to work with him and Hunter and Hogan and few people who I watched growing up and always been a big fan of obviously all of them. And Taker is such a special character and he’s been here for like 30 years or whatnot.”

Rusev continued and said he got to spend some time with Taker after the match.

“He’s a legend, he’s an icon so getting to work with him and talk to him afterwards and pick his brains it was a great opportunity for me. He told me that I’m really good. I’m not even messing around, he told me I’m really good,” Rusev said.