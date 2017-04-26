Rusev To Return At WWE Money In The Bank? (Video)

It appears Rusev will make his return to the ring at the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

The Bulgarian Brute has been out of action since mid-February after undergoing shoulder surgery. It was reported then that he would be out of action for around two months. Rusev’s last match came at WWE Fastlane, a loss to Big Show, but he had needed the surgery for a while. While away from WWE TV recovering from surgery, Rusev was sent to SmackDown in the “Superstar Shakeup” with wife Lana.

As seen on tonight’s SmackDown, Rusev cut a promo and said he has not wrestled on SmackDown yet because he does not like SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan. He added that the only way he will come wrestle for them is if they give him a title shot at Money In the Bank. The injury was not acknowledged.

Video from the segment can be seen above.