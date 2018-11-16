RVD On Returning To WWE, What Got Him Homosexual Remarks Backstage In ECW, More

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Where he’s at in his career now and benefiting from his stretching routine:

“Even in ’91, when I was in the indies in Florida, I still had my stretch routine back then. When I did my splits on the floor, there was always, always some homosexual remark made from one of the wrestlers. You can guess what those guys said, but my stretching has played a significant part in my longevity and my physical health.”

“I’m at a point in my life now that I find very rewarding. I only wrestle 10-12 matches a year, and I get to pick and choose my matches. I have so much to be grateful for, but I’m still stretching and going through my routine to make sure I’m at my best. When I stretch a few days in a row, I’m limber as f—.”

More on his custom stretching routine:

“When I’m on the grind, like I was with WWE’s never-ending tours, I hated all the factors of the job except for showing off in the ring. That’s the flights, the rental cars, and everything else. Then, and now, meditation is my escape. It’s an inner-experience. I leave the secular world. I don’t even need to use my eyes.”

“I had to teach my muscles to trust me. So when I stretch, it’s about relaxing the targeted muscles. Too often people strain muscles because they’re trying to elongate a muscle, making it contract, so you’re actually working against yourself.”

A WWE return being unlikely but not impossible:

“I know that my fans want to see me back in WWE. To that, I can say, it’s good to be wanted. I can tell you that I enjoy my days off a lot more than my days on, but I appreciate the fans. It’s because of them I have the life I have. So thank you to the fans, I know they’re going to stick with me for life, and never say never.”