Ryback Calls John Cena A “Piece Of Sh*t,” Says He Ruined Alex Riley’s WWE Career

On the latest edition of his Heated Conversations with The Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback went on a rant about John Cena, calling the longtime top WWE Superstar a “piece of sh*t.”

“He’s been a piece of sh*t to me since Day One. I was nothing but nice and respectful to him and I know Alex Riley just came out and [admitted he had issues with Cena] and when people hear what really happened with that, they’re going to lose their sh-t. Like, and I know, I have a pretty good idea of what happened with that and the guys in WWE. And, one, it’s f-cking hilarious. And, two, it’s hilarious what people will find out about John.”

Ryback also went on to claim that Cena is responsible for ruining Alex Riley’s WWE career.

“Because of John Cena and I swear to God, I swear to f–king God, because of John Cena, his career is over in the WWE for no f–king reason outside of John and his personal issues. Unbelievable.”

“The Big Guy” wasn’t done there, however, as he went on to call Cena a “poison” to the wrestling business.

“He has been poison to the wrestling industry. I told [co-host Pat Buck] this before. We talked about this before. And again, this is my opinion, but I think I’m pretty accurate on this is I think he’s done so much harm for so long to new talent to getting over, breaking out, over there.”

