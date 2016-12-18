Ryback Reveals The Real Reason Why He Parted Ways With WWE This Year

During a recent interview with Kevin Eck for Press Box Online, former WWE Superstar Ryback spoke about the real reason why he decided to part ways with the company earlier this year.

“Booking was only one part of why I chose to leave,” Ryback revealed. “I actually just opened up about my ankle injury on Episodes 16 and 17 of Conversation with The Big Guy. I firmly believe my entire WWE career as Ryback went the way it did stemming from my ankle injury in Nexus.”

The Big Guy continued, “Being denied magazine covers and who knows what else while there, along with the stop-and-go booking, all led to me finally leaving. I could have just been satisfied making decent money, but only limited to what they wanted me to earn no matter what I did or how hard I worked or how over I got and being a ‘TV star,’ or say [screw] it, I know who and what I am and there isn’t another human being alive like me. I create my success, and I’m going to achieve all my goals I have set.”

