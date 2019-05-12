Former WWE Superstar Ryback has been very vocal about the company since his contract ended and he left WWE. PWInsider recently reported that WWE has the power to control their Superstar’s Twitter accounts, and it appears as though they were not wrong.

When a new talent signs with the company they are supposedly asked to give over their social media passwords to WWE’s Digital Media department. The reason for this is that WWE will need their accounts to push promotional materials and to build storylines.

Ryback recently confirmed that this the case. When asked if the PWInsider story was correct Ryback responded by saying “Yes, this is correct. I chose not sign it after they corralled all talent into a room and told everyone to sign in and turn it in. They attempted to try and corner me several times that day. It’s not to post storylines, that’s a cover and they can monitor the talent.”

Legal Letter

The former WWE Superstar recently revealed a copy of the legal letter he received from WWE, it is important to note that this was sent in 2016. “This is just one document from WWE where they tried to threaten me to hand over all my Social Media accounts that I created,” Ryback wrote. “I have spoke the truth 100 percent on everything and have no reason to lie. Why would a multi billion dollar company need my social media you ask?”

Ryback elaborated further, saying that “on said document WWE demanded for all social media to be handed over. No mention of just switching the handle names. They wanted possession so I would lose all power and expose them on multiple issues in time. Just to make this clear. … This isn’t now, this is from 2016. You have to understand how they act towards talent. I own everything and it’s over. You guys need to see that talent have no control and the environment they create with fear. Some people are missing the entire point of this.”

Check out the legal letter below: