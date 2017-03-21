Ryback Takes Credit For The Shield’s Use Of The Triple Powerbomb

During a recent episode of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback took credit for an infamous spot used by former WWE faction The Shield.

According to “The Big Guy,” it was he who suggested that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose use a powerbomb when the trio was discussing moves that all three could do together to make a big impact.

“They needed a move, I remember, to put me down early on. I think it was that first… the pay-per-view before in Indianapolis, the triple threat [match] with me, [John] Cena, and [CM] Punk. And I had been powerbombing a lot of guys up till that point in different variations of powerbombs. And I said to them, ‘why don’t you do a triple powerbomb?’ because they wanted a move they all three could could do.”

Ryback went on to point out that his suggestion ended up coming back to bite him on the butt, as he ended up on the receiving end of the move on a number of occasions.

“Goddamnit did I regret ever f–king saying that because I received more triple powerbombs than anybody on the roster at that point. And they were all fine, but they triple powerbombed me through the table at the end of that one. And then, they did it in the match at TLC.”

Check out the complete episode of Conversation With The Big Guy at AudioBoom.com.