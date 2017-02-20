Ryback Talks About His Best & Worst WrestleMania Payoffs While In WWE

During a recent episode of his “Conversations with the Big Guy” podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback (The Big Guy) spoke about his past payoffs at WrestleMania events.

According to The Big Guy, his most recent pre-show match at WrestleMania was his second best payoff ever while in WWE, while his 2014 or 2015 WrestleMania pre-show payoff was his worst.

“It was probably my second best payday in WWE, and that was after I walked out and I thought they were going to f–k me over for sure. And I don’t know what the reasoning was, because my worst payday? The year before was the WrestleMania pre-show.” Ryback remembered, “my worst payday, and I can’t remember if was 2015 or 2016, oh, I’m sorry, 2015 or 2014, was a WrestleMania match on the pre-show and it was worse than other kickoff pay-per-views for me, yeah, so there’s no rhyme or reason.”

Check out the complete podcast at AudioBoom.com.