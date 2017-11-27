Ryback Talks At Length About Multiple Impact Wrestling Talent Departures

Former WWE Superstar Ryback (The Big Guy) recently spoke about the talent departures in Impact Wrestling during the latest edition of his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. Below are some of the highlights.

On Bram’s Impact Wrestling departure: “Impact Wrestling has been in a weird boat. A lot of their talent there have parted ways with them, and I’m not sure if it is a good thing or bad thing, but he was a talent that they used pretty consistently at one point and I think it was a mutual parting, and don’t think there were any hard feelings or anything like that.”

On other recent Impact Wrestling departures and problems in the company: “They have lost a lot of talent over the past year. It’s not the same when they were TNA. At one point they were at a level where they could have been considered the #2 company; they’re not the #2 company anymore. I don’t even know who #2 is. Anthem has a lot of money, but their personnel doesn’t know how to run a Pro Wrestling company. That is not to say that people involved aren’t trying their best, but I don’t know. It just kind of seems—based on everything I’ve seen; they are trying their best. They bring people in, but they’re not on a major network. They need things to turn around for them, and I really hope that they do.”

On WWE signing Rockstar Spud after his recent Impact Wrestling departure: “He’s a smaller-sized guy. I actually met him in Nashville a few weeks ago; he is a very nice guy. I think the reports are for 205 Live, and I think he would be a nice addition as far as personality standpoints if the story is true.”

