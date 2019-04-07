As we reported recently, Sami Zayn is extremely close to returning to WWE television. The former NXT Champion has been out of action since just after Money In The Bank 2018. Sami has been rehabbing shoulder injuries and was written off television in a feud with Bobby Lashley.

It is very interesting that Zayn is in New York City this weekend. The WWE Superstar posted a picture on Twitter alongside Jimmy Jacobs and Juice Robinson with the caption “Friends will be friends.”

Zayn has been in town as part of the WrestleMania festivities. It is likely that Sami is only in town for appearances but there is a chance that he could appear at WrestleMania tonight. If not we could see Sami return to Smackdown Live on Tuesday or even re-debut on RAW this Monday night.

Do you think that Sami will appear at WrestleMania tonight? Let us know in the comments.

