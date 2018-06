Sami Zayn is currently dealing with an injury, according to PWInsider. Zayn has been working through the injury but is now headed to Birmingham, Alabama this week to have the injury examined.

Sami was booked to take the easy loss to Bobby Lashley at Money In the Bank because of the injury.

No word yet on specifics of the injury but Sami was not at last night’s RAW and Money In the Bank was his last date until he’s able to return. Stay tuned for updates on his status.