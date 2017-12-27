Sami Zayn Matches Christmas Day Donations, Finn Balor & The Hardys, WWE Stock

– Below is another clip from the recent “Table For 3” with The Hardys and Finn Balor. This video features the group talking about their gimmicks and alter-egos.
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND and @FinnBalor discuss the creative and mental freedom in rocking the paint on #TableFor3! @WWENetwork @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/sj4jM7fkaZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017
– WWE stock was up 0.14% today, closing at $29.59 per share. Today’s high was $29.93 and the low was $29.23.
– Fans raised more than $5,000 on Christmas Day for Sami Zayn’s Mobile Clinic for the people of Syria, which is ran through The Syrian American Medical Society. Sami promised to match the donations, which means more than $10,000 was raised for the clinic in one day. Sami tweeted the following on the milestone:
You guys did it! You raised 5k over the course of Christmas Day for #SamiForSyria, which I will match, dollar for dollar.
That is 10k in ONE DAY to help provide medical aid to those stuck in Syria!
We are not powerless.
When we come together, so much is possible.
Thank you all!
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 26, 2017