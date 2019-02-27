Sami Zayn – WWE Return Updates

Sami Zayn is ready to make his return to the ring for WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Zayn has bee out of action since June 2018, undergoing double rotator cuff and shoulder surgery since then. He has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando training for his return as of late.

There’s no word yet on how WWE will bring Sami back but they’re likely working on the creative for his return. Sami last worked with Kevin Owens, who returned from injuries on last night’s SmackDown. Owens was immediately placed into the main event scene by Vince McMahon, replacing Kofi Kingston in the WWE Fastlane match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

WWE aired a promo for Sami’s return back in December on RAW but they have not aired another promo for him since then. WWE currently has Sami listed as a member of the red brand.