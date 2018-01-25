Samoa Joe At Takeover, WWE Takes Over Philly (Video, Photos), Sean Waltman Talks RAW

– WWE posted this video of Sean “X-Pac” Waltman reflecting on his big upset over WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (Scott Hall), as The 1-2-3 Kid, back in 1993. Waltman also talks about being back for RAW 25 and shows off his dog, who he brings with him on the road. The video was recorded before Monday’s big event at The Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom.

– Samoa Joe, Renee Young, Corey Graves, Sam Roberts and Charly Caruso have been announced for the one-hour WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” pre-show at 7pm EST on Saturday. Renee and David Otunga have been confirmed for the two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday, which begins at 5pm EST.

– Bayley and Mark Henry appeared with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials at City Hall on Tuesday for a special event that saw this week declared “WWE Week” with a proclamation. They also presented the Mayor with a custom WWE Title belt. The city will host NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” on Saturday night, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday, RAW on Monday and SmackDown on Tuesday. Below are photos and videos from the event at City Hall. The ceremony begins at 7 minutes on the video.

Next week is officially "WWE Royal Rumble Week" in Philadelphia. Local fans are excited to see their favorite superstars in action! #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/MZaDiucf2K — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) January 23, 2018