Samoa Joe Injured Going Into WWE Hell In A Cell?

It’s worth noting that Samoa Joe did not work Sunday’s WWE live event in Lubbock, TX or Monday’s live event in Beaumont, TX. Joe last wrestled at Saturday’s live event in Amarillo, losing to WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event. The Miz replaced Joe in the main event on Saturday and Monday.

Joe is scheduled to face Styles with the title on the line at WWE Hell In a Cell on Sunday.

There’s no word yet on Joe being injured but he tweeted on Saturday morning and indicated that he planned on working the whole Texas tour. Joe tweeted: