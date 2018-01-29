Samoa Joe Injury Update, John Cena Congratulates Rumblers, More On Tonight’s RAW

– Cathy Kelley looks at tonight’s big post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW from Philadelphia in this new WWE Now video:

– As noted, Samoa Joe appeared on the WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” pre-show on Saturday night. Joe noted that he is healing strong and quickly but he was not ready to get back into the ring. Joe suffered a right foot injury during the January 8th RAW win over Rhyno and it looks like he will be out of action until at least mid-March.

– John Cena tweeted the following to congratulate all performers in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, won by Asuka, and to congratulate Shinsuke Nakamura on winning the men’s Rumble match: