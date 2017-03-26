Samoa Joe On Styles/Roode/Aries Finally Making It To WWE, Attacking Rollins

Former two-time NXT World Champion and current WWE RAW Superstar Samoa Joe recently spoke with The Press of Atlantic City to promote next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his “Destroyer” moniker: “I think it’s very, very perfect. I was kind of tasked with a mission, and whenever I’ve been given a mission at any point in my career I’ve fulfilled it. Right now, my mission is to run through the WWE roster, wreck as many people as possible in the most efficient fashion. Me being called the ‘Destroyer’ is a moniker I seek to live up to.”

On his friends and fellow longtime veterans such as AJ Styles, Bobby Roode and Austin Aries finally making it to WWE: “It’s no surprise to me. It’s funny because it’s surreal how often I hear fans are surprised that in 2017 who would have thought, which is often a term that I hear used whenever you use any of those names in conjunction with WWE. It is definitely no surprise. The cream rises to the top. The very best of this business will find their way to the biggest stage and seeing all those guys now come to WWE just proves that theory and it’s awesome to see everybody up here with me.”

On the impact he made on the WWE main roster by going after Seth Rollins: “Absolutely. Seth is declaring himself ‘The Man’ and ‘The Architect’ and I found a flaw in the blue print. (He) was a victim of that flaw. That’s the big thing. Whenever you show up anywhere and you’re looking to make a statement, you walk into the yard, you find the biggest guy in the yard and you sock him in the mouth. Seth happened to be that guy at the time.”

Check out the complete Samoa Joe interview at PressOfAtlanticCity.com.