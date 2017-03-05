Samoa Joe Q&A Tonight, Eddie Guerrero Tribute, Gulak Takes A Shot At Jack Gallagher, Fastlane

Posted by Eric Lynch March 5, 2017 0 Comment

– RAW star will be answering questions from fans during the WWE Network’s Fastlane Kickoff show tonight. Fans can ask him questions by writing them on Twitter ith the hashtag #AskJoe.

– The latest “Canvas 2 Canvas” feature on WWE’s YouTube channel was uploaded on Sunday, and gives us a look at artist Rob Schamberger painting the late, great Eddie Guerrero. You can watch it here:

– Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman both sent out tweets on Sunday hyping their match at Fastlane. Strowman first tweeted that he was going to make the “Roman Empire” crumble, and used a hashtag calling himself a monster. Reigns tweeted later in response that he doesn’t believe in monsters.

– Drew Gulak also took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on Neville’s upcoming Cruiserweight Title defense against Jack Gallagher at Fastlane. Gulak compared Neville to a Game of Thrones character, and Gallagher to a Mary Poppins character.