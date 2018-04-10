Samoa Joe Returns, Possible WWE Backlash Main Event For RAW Brand (Video)

Samoa Joe also returned to WWE TV on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans. He had been out of action since suffering a right foot injury on the January 8th RAW.

Joe confronted Roman Reigns on tonight’s show and revealed their match for the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which will feature RAW and SmackDown matches now that all pay-per-view events will be dual-branded. It looks like Joe vs. Reigns could be the main event for the red brand that night. This match will come 9 days after Reigns faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Steel Cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia. It’s possible that Reigns enters the Backlash match with the title but we’ve heard nothing about Lesnar dropping the title.

Backlash takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Below is the updated card along with footage of Joe’s return segment with Reigns:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns