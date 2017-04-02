Samoa Joe Talks About When He Wanted To Join WWE’s Main Roster

Former NXT World Champion recently spoke with Brian Fritz of BetweenTheRopes.com to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

During the discussion, Joe was asked whether or not he had a timeline for getting to the main WWE roster while he was still working as part of the NXT roster.

“I think my timeline was more along, I wanted things to be right,” said Joe. “Timing is everything like anything line life… I wanted the table to be set and I wanted us to go forward with the plan and kind of a direction. When it was the right time it was the right time. I felt the time was right and it’s gone really well.”

Joe continued, “And also, I was committed to helping NXT grow as a brand, to make it become more than it is. It was a process, but I think we accomplished a lot of that and the natural move to Raw or Smackdown was in the cards and I’m on Raw now.”

