Samoa Joe Talks About When He Wanted To Join WWE’s Main Roster

Former NXT World Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Brian Fritz of BetweenTheRopes.com to promote this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

During the discussion, Joe was asked whether or not he had a timeline for getting to the main WWE roster while he was still working as part of the NXT roster.

“I think my timeline was more along, I wanted things to be right,” said Joe. “Timing is everything like anything line life… I wanted the table to be set and I wanted us to go forward with the plan and kind of a direction. When it was the right time it was the right time. I felt the time was right and it’s gone really well.”

Joe continued, “And also, I was committed to helping NXT grow as a brand, to make it become more than it is. It was a process, but I think we accomplished a lot of that and the natural move to Raw or Smackdown was in the cards and I’m on Raw now.”

