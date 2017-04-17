Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins Announced For WWE Payback, Updated Card

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe has been added to the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view from San Jose, California.

Below is the updated Payback card going into tonight’s RAW:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe