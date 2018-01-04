Samoa Joe Writes WWE Comics Story, The Rock – Animal Exchange, SmackDown Top 10

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below are the top 10 moments from the first WWE SmackDown of 2018:

– ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Boom! Studios’ WWE Comics issue #13 at this link. The issue will feature a story co-written by Samoa Joe on how he joined the RAW roster and will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of RAW with stories from every era of the show.

– WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal had the following Twitter exchange with The Rock after tweeting about going to see the new Jumanji movie: