Samoa Joe Writes WWE Comics Story, The Rock – Animal Exchange, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from the first WWE SmackDown of 2018:

– ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Boom! Studios’ WWE Comics issue #13 at this link. The issue will feature a story co-written by Samoa Joe on how he joined the RAW roster and will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of RAW with stories from every era of the show.

– WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal had the following Twitter exchange with The Rock after tweeting about going to see the new Jumanji movie:

Just went and saw my friend @TheRock in his new movie, #Jumanji, with my grandson Jacob. We loved it!!! Everyone should go see it. #WhatARush pic.twitter.com/wbVHULCcS3 — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) January 3, 2018