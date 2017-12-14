Samoa Joe – WWE MMC, The Rock – Late Late Show Videos, Vince McMahon & Triple H

– WWE posted this video looking at the raw emotion of their annual Tribute to The Troops special, featuring footage of Triple H, Vince McMahon, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and others:

– We noted before how a WWE website poll apparently spoiled the “Final Fan Vote” for the RAW brand in the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge tournament that airs on Facebook Watch beginning in January. The poll listed Samoa Joe as one of the RAW Superstars competing in the tournament but Joe was not on the official roster announced yesterday. The poll also did not list a “Final Fan Vote” for fans to choose a RAW Superstar to compete in the tournament. This indicates that the voting will be rigged and that Joe will be the final red brand star to participate in the tournament. Joe added to this speculation when he tweeted about the series, as seen below:

*Special Announcement*

Due to the impending #WWEMMC , I will now have a full time towel attendant ringside while I pummel the other male participants in the tournament unconscious.

Thank you,

-The Management — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 14, 2017

– The Rock and Jumanji co-star Jack Black appeared on The Late Late Show with guest host Bryan Cranston last night. Below are several videos from the appearance:

Dwayne Johnson Travels with a 45,000-Pound Gym:



Jack Black & Dwayne Johnson Are Just a Pair of Hairless Wrestlers



Dwayne Johnson Is Having the Daughter Jack Black Wants:



Jack Black & Dwayne Johnson Had Very Different First Kisses:

