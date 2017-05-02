Samoa Joe’s Message To Seth Rollins, John Cena At MTV Awards, Nikki Bella Video

– Below is the latest “BellaBody” episode with Nikki Bella talking about her body struggles:

– John Cena will be presenting an award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

– As noted, The Miz defeated Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in last night’s RAW main event to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. The finish saw Samoa Joe attack Rollins and Bray Wyatt attack Balor. Joe took to Twitter and issued the following warning to Rollins after the show: