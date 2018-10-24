Samu Reveals Cancer Battle, Comments On Cousin Roman Reigns

Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Samu Anoa’i announced on Facebook today that he is battling with stage four liver cancer. He is currently awaiting a liver transplant.

Samu’s announcement comes days after his cousin Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukemia on WWE RAW. Samu’s Facebook post, seen below, addressed complaints made by fans over “Anoa’i Strong” t-shirts he’s been selling, which some people criticized as being exploitative due to Reigns’ announcement. The shirts were first released long before Reigns’ made his announcement.

You can read the full post from the former WWE Tag Team Champion below:

I want to take a minute to address the situation with myself and that of my family.

I recently have posted I am selling shirts “Anoa’i Strong”

These shirts have been for sale for many years and in light of the current situation that has struck myself and my family, I have decided to change the shirts to various colors for cancer.

My cousins news has struck the world and we are all devastated at this time. What many of you may or may not know is I am also dealing with stage 4 liver cancer and am currently waiting for God’s grace to help me get a transplant.

I am an elder member of my family and in no way am I or my family attempting to profit from any serious sickness. Instead, I want to use our name in order to help doctors and researchers find ways to cure this evil sickness.

I do not endorse or will I ever endorse profit on the misfortune of others or myself or that of my family.

I want all of my friends, family and fans to know we will always remain “Anoa’i Strong.” and these shirts will remain for sale and we will be speaking with various cancer organizations on how we can help.

Until you can stand in the shoes we stand in you will never know the pain and the struggle we endure daily.

Respectfully

Samu Anoa’i