SAnitY Hypes SmackDown Purge, Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander Update, Darren Young, George Barrios

– Below is the latest video blog from former WWE Superstar Darren Young, now going by “Mr. No Days Off” Fred Rosser on the indies. This video features footage from recent fan conventions and a road discussion:

WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that Co-President George Barrios will participate in a fireside chat at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. The event is expected to begin at approximately 8:40 a.m. ET. A replay of the fireside chat will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

– WWE aired a new “coming soon” promo for SAnitY during last night’s SmackDown episode. Below is a GIF from the promo along with more purge comments from Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain:

– WWE continues to build to Buddy Murphy vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander as Murphy defeated Mustafa Ali in the main event of last night’s WWE 205 Live while Cedric watched backstage. Below is a post-match tweet from Murphy along with video from the match: