SAnitY Makes Main Roster Debut, The Undisputed Era Mocks WWE UK Stars, The Godfather

– WWE posted this video of The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) mocking British Strong Style to hype their match against Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne at the WWE UK Title tournament event on Monday, June 18th in London.

– A new WWE Network Collection on WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather went live today.

– No word yet on when SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain) will make their WWE SmackDown TV debuts but the group made their main roster debut at Saturday’s live event in Waco, Texas. Young and Wolfe lost to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by DQ after Dain interfered. Below are a few fan clips and photos from the match: