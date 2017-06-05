Santino Marella Coming Out Of Retirement?, Zack Ryder Update, Rich Swann & Sasha Banks

– Below is video of Rich Swann and Sasha Banks on RAW Talk after their WWE Extreme Rules win over Noam Dar and Alicia Fox last night. Sasha talks about Bayley’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and says she’s sad for Bayley. Renee Young asks Sasha where this loss puts Sasha in the women’s revolution and Sasha declares that she is the revolution, then reminds us she’s defeated Fox and Bliss before. Regarding Nia Jax saying she’s next in line for a title shot, Sasha says she’s already defeated Nia and Nia belongs in the back of the line.

– It looks like former WWE Superstar Santino Marella will be coming out of retirement soon. A six-man match was held this past Saturday night between the two promotions that runs shows at Santino’s Battle Arts Academy – Destiny World Wrestling and Battle Arts Professional Wrestling. The stipulation going into the match was that if Destiny won, Santino would have to come out of retirement and wrestle a match on a future Destiny card. Team Destiny won that match but Santino’s return has not been announced as of this writing. Santino suffered a third neck injury in 2014 and announced his retirement that summer. He was officially released from his contract in May of 2016.

– Zack Ryder tweeted the following video from the gym as he trains for his WWE return. Ryder has been out of action since December with a knee injury. He wrote, “My knee exploded almost 6 months ago so I’m pretty happy with this…#ReturnOfTheZack #Zacked #ZackDaddy #WWWYKI @CardilloUSA”