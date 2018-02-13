Sasha Banks & Bayley Hype RAW Match, WWE Stars Game, WWE Stock

– Below is a new video from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel with Akira Tozawa, Luke Harper, Tyler Breeze and Konnor returning for more Gang Beasts gameplay:
– WWE stock was up 1.49% today, closing at $35.36. Today’s high was $36.06 and the low was $35.24.
– Sasha Banks and Bayley tweeted the following to hype tonight’s “Friendly Competition” match on RAW in San Jose, Bayley’s hometown:
Gulp…sounds fun. See you in da shark tank my friend 😎 https://t.co/IcpVB9sYm8
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 12, 2018
Judging by your last match in your hometown, I like my odds tonight! See you in da shark tank… friend ☺️😉 https://t.co/9j7Dehzjv5
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 12, 2018