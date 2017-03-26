Sasha Banks Credits Women’s Revolution To HHH, Talks Friendship With Bayley

Former NXT and WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks recently appeared as a guest on Lilian Garcia’s “Making Their Way To The Ring” podcast to promote this coming Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando,, Florida.

As noted, Stephanie McMahon recently did an interview with ESPN where she credited Triple H and the WWE fans with the emergence of the Women’s Revolution in the wrestling business, which led to TNA Impact Wrestling star and former WWE Diva Gail Kim disputing the claim, instead giving credit to TNA for the growing popularity of women’s wrestling.

During her appearance on the aforementioned former WWE ring announcer’s podcast, “The Boss” chimed in on the subject. As one would expect, she appeared to be more in agreement with Stephanie McMahon than Gail Kim.

“Triple H gave us this platform of letting the women just go, letting the women just do it like the guys,” said Banks when asked about the recent Women’s Revolution in the wrestling business. “And if it wasn’t for him giving us that push, and us letting him know that we can deliver, where would we be now?”

Banks would continue to elaborate on the subject, leading to her talking about how her friendship with current RAW Women’s Champion and fellow former NXT Women’s Champion Bayley came about.

“All of us have been champions now,” said Banks of the Four Horsewomen (Charlotte, Bayley, Becky Lynch and herself). “Goosebumps! Oh my gosh, to me, [Bayley] is my favorite one. We won’t tell [the other Horsewomen] this because, for me, when I went to FCW, I felt like the women were really cutthroat and would push you down the stairs to get somewhere.”

Banks continued, “And I felt, once Bayley came, she made it so much fun and she made it cool to be a so-and-so mark. Like, she announced how much she loved wrestling and I felt like I couldn’t do it because people were like, ‘she’s a mark, she’s a mark.'” Banks recalled, “and seeing [what] an incredible person she was, she inspired me to change so much [of] who I was around NXT because I was scared. I was just guarding myself from the other girls and making sure that I was okay and that my job was safe, but when Bayley came I was like, ‘no, I’m going to have fun. I’m going to do what I love because of her.'”

Check out the complete Sasha Banks interview via the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s “Making Their Way To The Ring” podcast on iTunes.