Sasha Banks Is Definitely Not A Fan Of Alexa Bliss

While speaking with Peter Rosenberg for Complex, Sasha Banks was asked if she has a chip on her shoulder when working with other WWE Superstars before she questioned what has he heard. Sasha mentioned that there are some people she doesn’t like.

Rosenberg brought up the heat with Alexa Bliss and mentioned that there seems to be a real-life push and pull. When asked if she would like to work Alexa Bliss again, the former Women’s Champion said, “not really.” Sasha said she would work with her if they wanted her to but only because it’s her job.

You can check out the clip below.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Very excited to see the reactions to this compared to the Becky podcast yesterday.<br><br>Also, 🐐🐐🐐🐐. <a href=”https://t.co/lGoMEaDxsm”>pic.twitter.com/lGoMEaDxsm</a></p>— Danny (@dajosc11) <a href=”https://twitter.com/dajosc11/status/1032414628201078786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 22, 2018</a></blockquote>

