Sasha Banks did not appear on this week’s Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW from Montreal.

It looks like Banks was not backstage for last night’s RAW as it was reported early on Monday afternoon that no one had seen her. As seen above, Bayley appeared in a backstage segment where she was having trouble getting touch with her tag team partner. That led to Bayley teaming with new RAW Superstar Naomi for a win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

During the tag team match, Corey Graves may have referenced the reports of Banks trying to quit over WrestleMania 35 weekend. He said, “Sasha Banks lost her ball and quit the game.”

As noted, Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE after feeling “blindsided” over the decision to put the titles on The IIconics. Word is that Banks was given some time off to think about what she wants to do next.

On a related note, Banks has deleted the tweet that she made early on Monday, an apparent response to the recent reports and fan chatter online. The tweet said, “If you only knew, ya marks! #Raw #SDLive #NXT #NXTUK #Progress #evolve #ShakeUp”

Bayley took to Twitter after RAW and wrote, “The goal of striving to be the best tag team in this division has not changed.”