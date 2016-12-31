Sasha Banks Featured In New Issue Of Muscle & Fitness Magazine

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be featured in the newest issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine, which hits newsstands next week. WWE issued the following this week regarding “The Boss” appearing in the popular magazine:

“Sasha Banks wants to help you kick off 2017 right, with an article covering her intensive workout routine in “Muscle & Fitness.”

In the latest issue of the premier fitness magazine, WWE’s resident Boss breaks down her full-body workout to help you get in shape for the new year.

See the full feature in ‘Muscle & Fitness,’ available on newsstands next week.”