Sasha Banks Finally Reveals Why WWE Pulled Her From The Ring Last Month

We’ve noted how Sasha Banks was pulled from the ring in September due to an injury but WWE officials were being quiet on what that injury was. Banks recently returned to the ring and will be in action at Evolution on Sunday.

As seen above, Banks appeared on the “Catch Conversations” podcast with Maria Menounos and revealed she had been suffering from concussion-like symptoms.

“I was having head pain and I couldn’t function, I couldn’t even drive, couldn’t sleep,” Banks said. “I’m like, ‘I need to go get checked out.’ I went to several neurologists and they just pretty much told me that I had post-concussion symptoms, and to just rest, rest, rest.

“It came kind of scary, I’m like, ‘Am I going to make Evolution? I was really scared because we’ve been having a lot of concussion meetings with WWE, taking care of ourselves and our head training, our head problems. I’m like, ‘I’m not OK, I can’t function, can’t wrestle, can’t drive, can’t sleep, can’t eat. So I need to go get checked out.’ Thankfully God… I’m OK and I feel back to normal, and I’m ready for Sunday.”

Banks is scheduled to team with Bayley and Natalya to face The Riott Squad at Sunday’s WWE Evolution pay-per-view.