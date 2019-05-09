Sasha Banks’ husband took to Twitter this past week to apparently deny one of the rumors going around on his wife.

Mikaze, a WWE seamster and indie wrestler who has been with Banks for a few years now, made a tweet that apparently denied Sasha threw a fit during WrestleMania 35 weekend last month.

He wrote, “FYI… No tantrum ever happened.”

As we’ve noted, Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend over the decision to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on The IIconics. She is currently taking some time off and her WWE future is up in the air due to issues with the company. One of the reports from mid-April, via Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, stated that Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room at Met Life Stadium on the day of WrestleMania, “loudly making it known they were unhappy” about dropping the titles. It was also noted, via multiple sources, that they caused a similar scene at the official WWE hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about the title change.

Mikaze has apparently denied that rumor.

On a related note, Mikaze took to Instagram today and posted a photo of his wife with some words of advice that look to be a reference to her ongoing dispute with the company, or perhaps the related reactions from people.

He wrote, “Keep steady. No matter what you do, they’ll always find a way to justify their disdain. Let your silence speak volumes. #wcw @sashabankswwe”

You can see both of Mikaze’s related posts below: