Sasha Banks Injured, Pulled From WWE MMC

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks is injured.

Banks is being pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge season 2. Bobby Lashley’s new partner will be Mickie James.

No word yet on when Banks suffered her injury but her last TV match came on September 3. She teamed with Bayley to defeat Ember Moon and Dana Brooke that night. She also worked the September 7 live event in Birmingham, teaming with Bayley, Natalya and Ember Moon to defeat Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox.

Cathy Kelley makes the announcement on Banks in the video below: