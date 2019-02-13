Sasha Banks Injury & Status Update Going Into WWE Elimination Chamber

We’ve noted how it appears Sasha Banks might not be be 100% cleared to compete for Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber match for the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Banks did not wrestle on Monday’s RAW but she did get physical at ringside, which led to she and Bayley losing a three-team match that gave them part of the disadvantage for the Chamber match. Banks was escorted away from the ring by referees and medics. She still has not wrestled a match since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January.

In a storyline update, WWE announced tonight that Banks “re-aggravated a shoulder injury” during the match on Monday’s RAW. No other details were provided but WWE is promising to release an update later this week. As of tonight, Banks is still scheduled to wrestle at the pay-per-view on Sunday.

As noted, Banks and Bayley are scheduled to start Sunday’s Chamber match with the team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The other teams in the match are The IIconics, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, Carmella and Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax.

For those who missed it, Banks took to Twitter today and said she will be ready to go on Sunday at the Chamber pay-per-view in Houston, TX. She tweeted the following: