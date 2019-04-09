Sasha Banks was scheduled to appear on The Wendy Williams Show earlier today but she noted on Twitter that she was forced to pull out due to “personal reasons.”

Sasha added the “#IfYouOnlyKnew” hashtag to the post, indicating more to the story. She wrote, “Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew”

To fuel the speculation on Banks, she took to Twitter during last night’s RAW and posted a cryptic message where she once again wrote about wanting to feel magic again, a line she has used in the past. WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Alexa Bliss had challenged Banks and Bayley for RAW, just one night after they dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. Bayley appeared for the loss to Bliss, but Banks was not on the show. You can see Banks’ cryptic message that was posted during RAW below, along with her message on The Wendy Williams Show: