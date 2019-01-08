Sasha Banks On Ronda Rousey & The Rumble (VIDEO), Post-RAW Footage Of Seth Rollins

– Above is video of WWE NXT interviewer Alicia Taylor talking to Sasha Banks and Bayley at this week’s RAW in Orlando. As noted, Banks defeated Nia Jax to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a showdown at the Royal Rumble. Taylor asked Banks how she plans on being prepared for Rousey.

“I don’t plan on being prepared because I’m always ready,” Banks said. “I was born ready, I was born to do this, and I say that all the time. You know, I prove every single week that I am legit the boss around here, and I’m going to prove to Ronda Rousey why she thinks I’m the best in the world, because everybody already knows that I am.

– There was no dark main event after this week’s RAW in Orlando at the Amway Center. John Cena, Elias and Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin was advertised as the dark main event.

WWE ended the tapings after Bobby Lashley stood over Seth Rollins following the beatdown and Rollins’ Falls Count Anywhere loss to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

WWE posted this clip of Rollins making his exit after the match: