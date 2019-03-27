Sasha Banks Speaks: Vickie & Eddie Guerrero, Her Best Friends In The WrestleMania 35 Main Event

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks recently spoke with The Independent and said WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero had a huge impact on her life. Banks also said Vickie Guerrero and the Guerrero family have been amazing to her.

“Vickie has been nothing but amazing to me, her and her family,” Banks said. “She once actually gave me a pair of Eddie Guerrero’s tights, and she has absolutely no idea what that means to me! I just hope that I am just making Eddie and his name proud. I am not related to them, but he had a huge impact on my life.”

Banks said she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Latino Heat. She continued, “I wouldn’t be here as a person if it wasn’t for Eddie Guerrero. It’s cool to see, when I do autograph signings, people actually get me to sign things of Eddie, yet there are a lot of people who’ve never seen an Eddie Guerrero match. We talk about it and they want to go and watch and that makes me over the moon… I want everyone to know how amazing he was and how much of an influence he was on my career.”

Banks also talked about two of her best friends being in the WrestleMania 35 main event with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey – Becky Lynch and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who will not be defending her title in the match. Banks said she is very proud of her fellow Horsewomen closing the biggest show of the year.

“I’m very proud,” Banks revealed. “It’s cool to see the women you started with get this dream. I think it’s all of our dreams about to happen and I am more than happy for all of them.”