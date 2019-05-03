Sasha Banks was set to compete in the upcoming women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, but she was pulled from the show due to her ongoing issues with WWE.

Banks was replaced in the match by Dana Brooke, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The match at the May 19 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will feature Brooke, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon.

Banks was originally earmarked for the match but she has not agreed to return to work for the company after recently requesting her release.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will grant the release, but it doesn’t look like. The Observer noted that no talents will be granted their release if WWE officials feel like they would be able to help All Elite Wrestling. WWE also continues to try and re-sign everyone with big offers if they have contracts coming up, months before those contracts actually expire, due to concern over AEW.

We noted in late April that Banks was at a stalemate with WWE. She reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend because she and Bayley were upset about being split up, and over the decision to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on The IIconics as they believed they would be given a lengthy title run to make them mean something. Word from within WWE was that Banks wanted to sit out the rest of her contract, and she still hasn’t agreed to return to action as of this week. There’s still no word yet on when Banks would be eligible to leave the company, but the Observer previously reported that that the company could add time to Banks’ contract for the time she spends not working, similar to the recent situation with Neville. Banks could end up being out of action for a significant amount of time if WWE adds time to the contract.

WWE did want Banks back in action and involved in the storylines, at last word, but Banks wants a lot of things to be different with how she’s booked. Banks was still scheduled for Money In the Bank when the news of her request release came out, but now she’s no longer factored into the plans for that pay-per-view.