Sasha Banks Talks Royal Rumble, John Cena – Today Show Videos, WWE – NYSE Video

– As noted, WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair were at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell this morning. Below is video from the appearance:

– Sasha Banks has a new guest blog for ESPN at this link, discussing her history-making match with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in Abu Dhabi and the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. She commented on participating in the match and the aftermath going into WrestleMania 34:

“The thought of participating in a Royal Rumble rates a 100 on a scale of 1 to 10 for me. But what I am really looking forward to is the aftermath, because there’s so much that can come out of this match; so many stories that can be told. There’s almost certainly going to be at least one singles match for the WWE women’s championship at WrestleMania this year. It’s incredible to think of, because for me personally that’s another huge dream of mine, and it also makes my biggest dream — to main-event WrestleMania — feel as if it is that much closer.”

– John Cena returned to NBC’s “Today” this morning as a guest host. He also met with the winners of a wedding contest as he plans to officiate their ceremony. Cena also discussed his upcoming wedding with Nikki Bella and reunited with a Make-A-Wish Kid that he previously met. Videos are below: