Sasha Banks – Titus O’Neil Video From WWE Tour, The Revival’s Theme Changed, WWE Stock

– As seen below, WWE Music has re-released the “Southern Proud” theme song, without the harmonica, for The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder:

– WWE stock was down 1.09% today, closing at $20.03 per share. Today’s high was $20.26 and the low was $19.92.

– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks and Titus O’Neil after a “life-changing visit” to St. George’s Market in Belfast, Island. They talk about their time in Belfast and on the current international tour, and Titus jokes about recruiting Sasha for The Titus Brand.