Sasha Banks & Vickie Guerrero Get Emotional, JR & The King Going On Tour?, Fans On Almas vs. Gargano

– WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks and Vickie Guerrero sharing an emotional moment backstage at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. Sasha is known to be a big fan of Vickie’s late husband, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Vickie talks about how it means the world to know how Eddie motivates and influences Sasha, to see her wear his flames and to show how much she loved him. Vickie thanks Sasha for representing Eddie in such a special way and for keeping him in her heart. Vickie also mentions how she talked to Eddie every night before she went to the ring and says that’s how she made it every night.

Sasha says wrestling is the only thing she ever loved and she feels like it really saved her life. She says Eddie is the first wrestler she saw on TV and she was instantly hooked, knowing that she wanted to do exactly what he did. Sasha says she’s always tried to be the female version of Eddie and she wants to inspire people the same way Eddie inspired her. Sasha recalls marking out at Vickie and Eddie’s daughter, Shaul Guerrero, being there when she started at WWE’s FCW developmental territory. Sasha also remembers how the Guerrero family thanked her for wearing the Eddie-inspired gear at WrestleMania a few years back. Vickie tells Sasha to stay safe, move mountains, be herself and not care about what others think because Eddie is in her heart and with her in the ring. Vickie thanked Sasha again and said the family appreciates her.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Johnny Gargano’s loss to WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas at “Takeover: Philadelphia” was the greatest NXT match they’ve seen. As of this writing, 51% voted, “Yes! Best match in NXT history.” The rest went with, “No. It was one of the best, but there have been better.”

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross may be teaming up for a two-man tour in 2018 as JR tweeted the following in response to a fan on Twitter:

