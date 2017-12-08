Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss Note, WWE On Who We Want To See Return In 2018, Titus O’Neil

– Below is the latest episode of WWE’s “List This!” with a look at 5 Superstars we want to see return in 2018 – Rey Mysterio, Bill Goldberg, Kharma, Joey Mercury and Batista:

– As noted, Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss made history at Thursday’s WWE live event in Abu Dhabi with the first women’s match in the country. The two female Superstars were forced to cover their entire bodies due to Islamic law. It’s worth noting that no women’s match was scheduled for today’s live event in Abu Dhabi.

– Below is a preview for Titus O’Neil’s Impact Theory interview with Tom Bilyeu, which airs on December 12th via ImpactTheory.com. Titus talks about why “can’t” doesn’t exist in his vocabulary: