Scott Dawson Not Giving Up On Gold, Chad Gable Celebrating, Cedric Alexander Promo

– As noted, next week’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander in the first semi-final match of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Below is video of Alexander talking about how close he is to going to WrestleMania 34. Cedric says he keeps coming close to becoming champion but nothing will stop him this time.
– Chad Gable turns 32 years old today.
– Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted the following about how he and Dash Wilder are staying focused on becoming RAW Tag Team Champions. The comments were made after The Revival failed to earn a WrestleMania 34 title shot from The Bar on this week’s RAW.
Since we were little, our dream was to become Tag Team Champions. Today, it’s still my goal to be champions w/ my best friend by my side. Too much pride in this. Too much love for wrestling. We’ll never stop.
