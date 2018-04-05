Scott Dawson Trains With Bayley (Video), WWE Nominated For Webby Awards, More

– John Cena appeared on Viceland’s Desus & Mero show earlier this week to talk WWE, the new Blockers movie and more. Below is the extended cut of their interview:

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE SmackDown in Nashville, the final show before WrestleMania 34:

– WrestleMania 33 has been nominated for a 2018 Webby Award in the “Social Content & Marketing – Event” category. The WWE Champions mobile video game has been nominated for Best Sports Game. Voting is now open at WebbyAwards.com.

– Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted this quick clip of he and Bayley training for WrestleMania 34. The Revival will compete in the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal while Bayley will compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Both matches will air on the Kickoff pre-show.