Scree Goes Black During WWE RAW: Sasha Banks Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

This week’s WWE RAW main event from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK saw Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Natalya in tag team action.

Viewers on the USA Network saw the screen go black for about two seconds as Banks was going at it with Natalya at one point during the match. The screen went black because Banks suffered a wardrobe malfunction when her trunks came down, exposing her backside.

The malfunction was available to some satellite viewers as there are screenshots going around online. It was not seen on the USA Network.