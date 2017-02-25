Sean Waltman On Trying To Get Bret Hart Into The Kliq, Monday’s RAW & More

Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman, best known to WWE fans as X-Pac and the 1-2-3 Kid, recently appeared as a guest on “The Tomorrow Show” and spoke about being backstage at Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles, California, his thoughts on how WWE handled acknowledging the passing of former champion Ivan Koloff and more. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the way WWE handled acknowledging the passing of Ivan Koloff on TV compared to George Steele:

“Nothing for Ivan, did they even mention him? I’m wondering why? And I don’t… I, I think that I might have an idea why. Maybe if George hadn’t passed away, maybe they would have done more? As far as for Ivan, I’m speculating, I’m wondering if he was part of that concussion lawsuit?”

On how The Kliq originally wanted Bret Hart to be a part of their group:

“We always called Bret the lone wolf. That’s what we called him, because he was always alone. I rode with him a lot, believe it or not. But at the same time, he was that lonely guy. Strength in numbers I mean, he writes in his book and he talks about how we tried to get him to be in the Kliq. Yeah, of course we did, why not? We’re fans, he was great, he loved wrestling, s–t come on!”

On his interaction with Vince McMahon backstage at Monday night’s RAW: